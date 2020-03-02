Toke Makinwa Recounts How She Began Losing Friends

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa has said that she began losing some friends after she prayed for God to expose people not meant to be in her life.

Makinwa said this in her Instastory in the wee hours of Monday.

The 35-year-old wrote “The way God has been exposing/revealing people to me…. I asked God to take away anyone not meant to be in my life and I started losing ‘ friends’. It is a tough prayer to say”

This platform reports that this post comes after the media personality advised herself and fellow single ladies to go out severally, so as to meet the kind of man they desire.

According to the 35-year-old, many lament over their single status but are not ready to take themselves out on dates, visit the cinema or go dancing.

Speaking further, she reminded that men will not fly inside the roof to find them, or come knocking on their doors.

She said “This video is to shade myself and anyone on this table. I’m just going to say it as it is. Husband is not going to fly inside the roof to find you. Dates are not going to come knocking on our doors.

“You know we keep saying, how am I going to meet people including myself ill be forced to say ‘oh I don’t meet anyone that because I’m single’ that’s not to say that I may really searching but a girl can go to a date, go to the cinema, go dancing, meet someone that she likes.