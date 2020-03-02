Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Legend Rivaldo Bares Thoughts On El Clásico

Barcelona legend, Rivaldo has insinuated that when Lionel Messi switches off for the reigning La Liga champions, the team always find it difficult to grind out victory.

Concise News reports that Madrid won the El Clásico thanks to a two-nil victory under the lights at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

“Quique Setien’s players knew El Clasico was a big chance for them to run away at the top of LaLiga,” the Brazilian said in his Betfair column.

“By losing at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, they should feel they wasted an opportunity at an important stage of the season.

“As usual, Messi had little space to play in.

“He is Barcelona’s difference maker and if he is well-defended, then their chances of being threatening in attack are severely reduced.

“At the moment, he is the only Barcelona player taking responsibility with the ball, shooting from outside the box and trying to unbalance opposing defenders.

“No one else in the team seems capable of helping him in that department.”

Furthermore, Rivaldo expressed his pleasure with compatriot, Vinicius’ display on the night.

“Vinicius is still very young and has a lot to learn before he becomes a genuine star player,” he said.

“In El Clasico, he ran for the entire game, made Barcelona’s defence work and got his reward when his shot was deflected by Gerard Pique and went past a surprised Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

“If Vinicius keeps working like this, I’m sure he is going to have a bright future ahead.”