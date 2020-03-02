Home » Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How We Were Able To Overcome Messi, Teammates – Ramos

By - 1 hour on March 02, 2020
Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos has said that Los Blancos’ ‘high pressing’ allowed them triumph over arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga star match on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Madrid won the El Clásico thanks to a two-nil victory under the lights at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“At the end of the first half we gave the ball to Barcelona a little too much,” Ramos said afterwards.

“We decided to be more withdrawn, I don’t know if that was for the better or worse but the decision was made.

“They had the ball and didn’t create chances. Then we decided to press high and steal the ball.

“We started creating chances and insisted that, when we scored, we kept going to kill the game.

“Today, that’s what we did.”

‘Lessons learnt from Man City game’

Madrid struggled to kill off Manchester City in midweek, wherein they blew a lead to lose 2-1.

“After mistakes, lessons are learnt,” Ramos added.

“They should be used to improve and self-criticism, like we’ve shown, is the best act of humility.”

