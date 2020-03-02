NPFL: MFM FC’s Akanni Elijah Fires Warning To Rangers Ahead Clash

In the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), MFM FC of Lagos midfielder, Akanni Elijah has warned Rangers International of Enugu that the Olukoya Boys will gun for all three points when the two sides clash on Sunday at the Agege Stadium, Concise News reports.

MFM shocked Rangers in their backyard in November 2019 and Elijah emphasises that they would show their visitors no mercy at the ‘Soccer Temple’.

The erstwhile CAF Champions League campaigners slipped further down the table when they lost via a dying minute goal at FC Ifeanyiubah last time out in the league, but their talented playmaker stresses that they would pick themselves up.

Speaking to this reporter on Monday, Elijah said: “What we need is to prepare well and maintain our focus, because it won’t be easy.”

He continued: “We won at their home, so they will want to do everything to win.

“The second thing is to score any chance that we have.”

On interim coach, Oludimu Edmund, Elijah expressed his pleasure at training under the gaffer.

“Since this new coach (Edmund) is here, all the players are very happy and ready to work with him, because he carries everybody along.”

MFM are currently 15th on the log with 27 points from 22 games.