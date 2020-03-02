Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, March 2, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, March 1, 2020.

1. Imo Governorship: Supreme Court Hears Judgment Review

The Supreme Court will Monday hear the application seeking the review of its judgment which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state, southeast Nigeria. The apex court had, on 14 January, removed Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 governorship election.

2. Don’t Panic Over Coronavirus, Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians not to panic over the confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, saying that his administration is tackling the deadly disease. The Nigerian leader made the appeal in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Sunday. Expressing sadness over the confirmation of the virus in Lagos state, the president commended the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies for quickly detecting, diagnosing and isolating the patient, quickly.

3. Nigerian Professor Discovers Cure For Lassa Fever, Coronavirus

Nigerian Professor Maduike Ezeibe says he has discovered a cure for Lassa fever and coronavirus. The Professor of Virology at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), has given a chemical equation of the therapy as (AI4(SiO4)3+3Mg2SiO4-2AI2Mg3(SiO4)3) which he says will help against Lassa fever and coronavirus.

4. SERAP To Senate: Drop Bill To Give ‘Repentant Terrorists’ Foreign Education

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Senate President Ahmad Lawan to drop a bill seeking to give “repentant” Boko Haram members foreign education. The organisation advised the Senate president to rather use his office to “sponsor bills that would ensure access to justice and reparation for the victims of Boko Haram terrorist group.”

5. CAN Reacts To First Case Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the states and federal government to rise up to the challenge of preventing the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Speaking on the virus, the General Secretary of the association, Joseph Daramola, said God would help Nigeria overcome the virus as it did Ebola. He asked Nigerians not to panic while appealing to them to uphold the highest level of hygiene.

6. Coronavirus: My Members Will Not Be Affected By Any Virus – Adeboye

Pastor E. A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said that no virus will affect his members amidst fear of coronavirus in Nigeria. He said in a Facebook video: “I want to assure you that there’s no virus that will come near you at all. Because it is written that those that dwell in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I want to believe this is time for God to show clearly there’s a difference between those who serve Him wholeheartedly and those who do not.”

7. Ohanaeze Youths Raise Alarm Over Plot Against Southeast Governors

Ohanaeze Ndgibo Youth Council (OYC) has said that there is a plot to overthrow the governors of the Southeast region of Nigeria. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the President General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and the Secretary-General, Okwu Nnabuike. The group accused the Ohanaeze Ndgibo of plotting against the governors in favour of an opposition presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

8. AfDB’s Adesina Wins 2019 African Of The Year Award

The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has won 2019 African of the Year Award by African Leadership Magazine in South Africa. Publisher of the magazine, Ken Giami, described Adesina as Africa’s developer-in-chief. The African Leadership Persons of the Year Investiture Ceremonies and Awards Gala night took place at Johannesburg, South Africa.

9. Akeredolu Speaks On Making His Son Chief Of Staff

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that there is nothing anyone can do against any decision to make his son chief of staff. Speaking at a dinner in commemoration of his third anniversary as governor, Akeredolu praised his son for his effort towards making him governor.

10. Veteran Actor Pa Kasunmu Dies Aged 67

The Nollywood movie industry has lost a veteran Kayode Odumosu better known as Pa Kasunmu who died after battling a brief illness. The news of Pa Kasunmu’s death was announced on Instagram by actress Foluke Daramola-Salako The actor was said to have died around 12pm on Sunday, March 1.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.