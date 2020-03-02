N-Power: Date Fixed For Dialogue With Afolabi Imoukhuede

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme has set Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 for a Facebook Live chat with Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation, Concise News reports.

The official account of the Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the Nigerian government made this development known in a Twitter update last week.

The Edo State-born technocrat will be relating to volunteers of the famed scheme.

Beneficiaries are therefore advised to send in their queries.

Hi there, Please join Afolabi Imoukhuede for a Facebook LIVE chat on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. He will be answering all the questions important to you. Send in your questions early. You can start now.#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/RYgEo2a9E6 — N-Power (@npower_ng) February 27, 2020

This will be the first time Imoukhuede will be interacting officially on social network with N-Power volunteers since the programme was transferred to the newly-created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in October 2019.

Matters such as prompt stipend payment, fate of the 2016 beneficiaries and device collection are top on the mind of approximately 500, 000 Nigerian youths currently under the scheme.