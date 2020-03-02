Although they are sisters and singers in same music industry, Teni Makanaki has said that Niniola has always been the pretty type, while she has been the “jaga jaga” type.

Speaking with TV show host, Ebuka on “Rubbin Minds” Teni said she is an extrovert while Niniola is an introvert and that can be perceived in their career.

According to the “Billionaire” crooner, music make Nini came out of her shell in certain ways.

“It wasn’t intentional, I have always been different. Nini has always been the pretty type. Me I have always been the Jaga Jaga…I’ll play basketball, come back home, go back and play soccer then come and play games.

“I am an extrovert and Nini is more like an introvert. Music made her come out more. We are just two different people.”

Speaking on her style of dressing, Teni said dresses in what she is comfortable with and does not believing in exposing her body.

“I’m human and this is how I have chosen to be. To not expose my skin, to just be comfortable with my shirt and shoes, I like to be comfortable,” the singer further said.

” So the most important thing for me is living me and being happy with what I do. As long as I’m not hurting anybody, I don’t care what people have to say.

“But a lot of people are pressured to show their skin because it is to impress the men.

“But music is not about impressing anyone, music is for the soul, its about the things you cant touch. So my own is to make the music and every other thing will fall in place.”

Last year, Teni revealed that her sister has been a great influence and role model to her especially in music