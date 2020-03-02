‘Messi Doesn’t Appear In Big Games’, Countryman ‘Roasts’ World’s Best

Former Argentina and Boca Juniors’ two-time Copa Libertadores goalkeeper Hugo Gatti has criticised compatriot Lionel Messi‘s display during Barcelona’s 2-0 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, Concise News reports.

Messi was lifeless at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday and his fellow countryman felt he looked like a player who had ‘retired’.

“You can’t defend it,” Gatti told TV show ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’.

“You can defend him on a footballing level but, when Messi looks like a veteran, it should also be said.

“He looks like a retired player lately, it’s the truth,” Gatti asserted.

Still, the 75-year-old hailed ‘Leo’ as the best in the world – however, on a joint honour.

“Today he [looked like] a former footballer,” he said.

“Yet even so, today he is the best player in the world along with Cristiano Ronaldo.”