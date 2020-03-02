Home » ‘Messi Doesn’t Appear In Big Games’, Countryman ‘Roasts’ World’s Best

By - 42 mins on March 02, 2020
Former Argentina and Boca Juniors’ two-time Copa Libertadores goalkeeper Hugo Gatti  has criticised compatriot Lionel Messi‘s display during Barcelona’s 2-0 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, Concise News reports.

Messi was lifeless at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday and his fellow countryman felt he looked like a player who had ‘retired’.

“You can’t defend it,” Gatti told TV show ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’.

“You can defend him on a footballing level but, when Messi looks like a veteran, it should also be said.

“He looks like a retired player lately, it’s the truth,” Gatti asserted.

Still, the 75-year-old hailed ‘Leo’ as the best in the world – however, on a joint honour.

“Today he [looked like] a former footballer,” he said.

“Yet even so, today he is the best player in the world along with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Yusuf is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

