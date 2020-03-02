An Ekiti State High Court has sentenced a middle-age man, Isa Abdulkareem to death by hanging for stealing a Tecno phone and the sum of one hundred and ten Naira (N110,000).

Concise News understands that the trial judge, Mosunmola Abodunde, in her judgment on Friday, ruled that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts, finding him guilty as charged.

The prosecution, led by Mr. Gbemiga Adaramola from the state Ministry of Justice, said that Abdulkareem, who was armed with a gun and cutlass, robbed one Taiwo Olomola of N110,000 and Tecno phones, adding that the robbery was carried out in Ureje area of Ado Ekiti on December 19, 2016.

He said: “Abdulkareem also robbed one Adeya Olalekan of N74, 000 and an Infinix Note 2 phone. The two-count charges of conspiracy and armed robbery contravened Section 402 (2) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

Abdulkareem, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was said to have been arrested at the point of the crime with weapons and other exhibits, making it easy for the police to bring witnesses to testify against him.

The prosecutor called four witnesses to prove his case and tendered exhibits including the two guns, five live cartridges, phones, as well as a confessional statement of the convict, while the convict’s counsel, Adeyinka Opaleke called only him as his witness.