Latest N-Power News Update For Today

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday March 2nd, 2020, on Concise News.

Coronavirus: N-Power Publicizes Useful Information

The Nigerian government N-Power scheme has advised beneficiaries to always maintain personal hygiene to quell the threat posed by Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Health authorities in Africa’s most populous nation are trying to contain the new coronavirus after an Italian man who flew into Lagos from Milan, Italy was diagnosed with the disease last Thursday.

The patient who has since been isolated at a hospital in the Lagos is “clinically stable” and has not developed serious symptoms, according to health officials. Read more here.

N-Power: Date Fixed For Dialogue With Afolabi Imoukhuede

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme has set Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 for a Facebook Live chat with Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation.

The official account of the Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the Nigerian government made this development known in a Twitter update last week.

The Edo State-born technocrat will be relating to volunteers of the famed scheme. Read more here.