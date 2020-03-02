Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Monday, March 2nd 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest Coronavirus news for today Monday, March 2, 2020, on Concise News.

FG Speaks On Checking Land, Sea Borders To Tackle Coronavirus

The Nigerian government has said that the nation’s land and sea borders are been properly checked in order to tackle the import of Coronavirus (COVID-19) into the country. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said Sunday that the government was focusing largely on the five international airports in the country. He maintained that since the outbreak of the virus in China, there was an inter-ministerial meeting with agencies responsible for manning Nigeria’s entry-point.

Don’t Panic Over Coronavirus, Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians not to panic over the confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, saying that his administration is tackling the deadly disease. The Nigerian leader made the appeal in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Sunday. Expressing sadness over the confirmation of the virus in Lagos state, the president commended the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies for quickly detecting, diagnosing and isolating the patient, quickly.

Benue State Govt Opens Quarantine Centre

The Benue State government has opened a coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine centre and also set up an “Emergency Response Committee” to monitor and coordinate its response, Concise News reports. This was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi. According to the statement, the treatment centre and the quarantine unit were at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

NYSC Denies Postponing Batch A Orientation Programme

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that the Batch A orientation programme has not been postponed over coronavirus scare. A statement issued by the management pointed out that measures were in place to prevent the virus from spreading.

Cross River Govt Places Five Foreigners Under Observation

The Cross River state government has said that five foreign nationals have been placed under observation to check if they have coronavirus. The state Commissioner for Health, Beta Edu, said two of the foreigners were from Europe, one from India and two from China. Edu said none of them had shown any symptoms so far, adding that health officials had been deployed in entry points to the state as a precaution.

Ganduje Speaks On Outbreak Of Disease In Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that his administration is prepared to combat any case of coronavirus in the northern state. Ganduje made this known in a statement signed by his Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba. The governor urged citizens to use the existing emergency hotlines provided by the ministry of health in the event of any eventuality of the coronavirus within the state.

CAN Reacts To First Case Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the states and federal government to rise up to the challenge of preventing the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The General Secretary of the association, Joseph Daramola, said God would help Nigeria overcome the virus as it did Ebola. He asked Nigerians not to panic while appealing to them to uphold the highest level of hygiene. Daramola also asked churches across the country to make water, soap and hand sanitiser available for worshippers before and after service.

Pope Catches Flu, Cancels Planned Retreat

Pope Francis said Sunday he was cancelling a planned six-day spiritual retreat south of Rome after coming down with a “cold”. “Unfortunately, a cold forced me not to take part this year,” the 83-year-old pontiff said after coughing a couple of times during his weekly Sunday appearance from a Vatican window in front of supporters.

Bill Gates Speaks On How To Battle Against Coronavirus

Billionaire Bill Gates has advised the world on how to tackle the coronavirus which was first discovered in Wuhan, China. Gates gave the advice in an article titled “How to respond to COVID-19” which he published on his GatesNotes blog.

Vietnam Declares All Coronavirus Patients Cured

The Vietnamese government has declared that all the 16 patients infected with coronavirus in the country have recovered. The country’s Deputy Prime minister, Vu Duc Dam, was quoted as saying all the infected patients, including the oldest who is 73, had been cured and discharged from the hospital. He said the government did not detect any new case of the infection in the last 15 days.

Jackie Chan Speakss On Being Quarantined

Veteran actor Chan Kong-sang, popularly known as Jackie Chan, has debunked claims that he was quarantined over suspected case of Coronavirus. There have been speculations on social media that Jackie Chan was quarantined. But in an Instagram post, the Hong Kongese martial artist said he was safe and sound. “Thanks for everybody’s concern! I’m safe and sound, and very healthy. Please don’t worry, I’m not in quarantine. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!” Chan said.

