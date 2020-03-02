Insecurity: Bandits Kill At Least 30 In Kaduna Villages

Suspected bandits have killed at least 30 people and injure several others in an attack on some villages in Igabi and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State.
The affected villages are Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau.
An indigene of Giwa local government told Channels Television that Troops of the Nigerian Army and Air Force launched offensive attacks against the bandits and in the process, killed many of them.
Sources also said that the bandits launched the attacks in what seems like revenge against the villagers who they accused of providing information to security agencies which resulted in the killing of their members.
As at the time of filing this report, the military is still carrying out offensive attacks on camps occupied by the bandits inside the thick forests within Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Igabi local government areas.
