Imo Governorship: Supreme Court Hears Judgment Review Monday

The Supreme Court will Monday hear the application seeking the review of its judgment which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state, southeast Nigeria.

The apex court had, on 14 January, removed Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 governorship election.

According to the apex court, the results from 388 polling units were excluded when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final result of the election in 2019.

A seven-man panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, unanimously delivered the judgment.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgment, said that the votes due to Uzodinma was unlawfully excluded from the aforementioned polling units.

The seven-man panel expected to hear the review of the judgment today (Monday) are the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, Olukayode Ariwoola, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Amina Augie, Galumje and Uwani Abba-Aji.