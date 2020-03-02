Popular media personality Toke Makinwa has advised herself and fellow single ladies to go out severally, so as to meet the kind of man they desire.

Makinwa gave the advice in a video shared on social media.

According to the 35-year-old, many lament over their single status but are not ready to take themselves out on dates, visit the cinema or go dancing.

Speaking further, she reminded that men will not fly inside the roof to find them, or come knocking on their doors.

She said “This video is to shade myself and anyone on this table. I’m just going to say it as it is. Husband is not going to fly inside the roof to find you. Dates are not going to come knocking on our doors.

“You know we keep saying, how am I going to meet people including myself ill be forced to say ‘oh I don’t meet anyone that because I’m single’ that’s not to say that I may really searching but a girl can go to a date, go to the cinema, go dancing, meet someone that she likes.

“We are always saying we don’t meet people but we don’t go out, myself included on this table. When a guy says ‘what are you doing later?’ I find like ten reasons not to go out… let’s change for the better, how are we going to meet people, this is 2020,” she said.

Last year, the OAP said that despite enjoying her life as a single lady, she wishes she had a man to show some cleavage during a face time.

According to the OAP, there are times she wishes there was someone to talk to, even though she loves to spend much time with herself.

“Sometimes, I miss not being with anybody. Now, the way I’m disturbing you guys… If I had a man now at least I’ll FaceTime him and show him some cleavage… Like, ‘Hey Babe. What’s up? What are you doing? Do you want to come around?’ Now that I don’t have, I’m going to disturb you guys. You people are going to listen to all my rants.”

“Do not get me wrong. I enjoy being single. I love, you know, the fact that I can come and go as I please and I love spending time with myself. I think that has been the best gift my singleness has given to me: just getting to know myself, knowing my limits, and just loving, evolving, and growing and glowing into the women that I’m meant to be.