Former BBNaija housemate and mother of one, Gifty Powers has said that it is spiritually disastrous to touch one’s children after having sex with a man who’s not their father.

In a lengthy post on her Instastory, Powers said if one must touch their children after having sex with another man, it must be after bathing thoroughly with soap and sponge.

According to the reality star, the implication of not bathing is that one will be planting such seed into their children’s life spiritually.

She wrote “Did you know it’s spiritually disastrous to touch or carry your kid/kids after having sex with a man who is not your child’s biological father?

“Whether you’re a single mother or a married mother. It doesn’t matter. Do not carry Or touch your kid/kids after you have had sex with man who is not the biological father,

“What To Do: after you have had sex with whoever from outside, do not touch your child. immediately go to your bathroom and wash off your body very well by taking a good shower. with your soap and sponge IN TOUR OWN HOUSE. and when you are done, you can carry your Child happily.

“Failure to do so, spiritually It means you are transferring whatever you did with that man unto your son or daughter. it’s more like you are planting a seed in your child spiritually. so be careful.

“It does not matter how old your kids are. As long as you are their mother, every second count around your kids. They are your offspring so it matters

“You can call it myth if you choose. sometimes believing in myth can change a life, you know. Don’t be ignorant and risk your children’s future.

“Do not transfer that kind of life to an innocent child who knows nothing about the life he or she lives in. Our job as parent is to protect care and love our kids unconditionally

“No one is stopping you from bringing bread from wherever to the table for the family, just be wise in doing so by preventing what you know now than regretting what you could have prevented. It’s better not to say the “Had I known thingy”

“Let no one judge your past or your present, we all imperfect in our ways, but whatever you do, please think about the future of that innocent child/children of yours. Nobody follow you come this world.

In another post, the mother of one said the post was not applicable to women alone, as it also applies to men.