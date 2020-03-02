Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu Gives Update On Health Of Italian

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus, an Italian citizen, is well taken care of in a conducive environment in the state.

The 44-year-old Italian was confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 after series of tests were carried out by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Speaking on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu said he visited the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba where the patient is admitted alongside his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, and other members of his entourage.

The governor, however, debunked reports that the Italian was not in a conducive environment.

“Where the index case first was tested was like a holding bay, it’s when he turned positive he was put in the quarantine facility.

“The two places have been well put together; it is just a simple case of fake news; somebody saying things that the place is not conducive or there are mosquitoes, did they get to talk to the patient? No. It’s just people’s perception of what they think would be happening,” he told Channels Television.

He added that: “The whole place prevents entrance and there is controlled access; so the patient is well taken care of and he is under a conducive environment and the reports we are getting are gladdening.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was well kitted during his visit, when asked about the availability of the protective gear for health officials, claimed that the state has over a thousand at its disposal, due to the nature of its usage.

“Some of the components can be produced locally, but a whole lot were imported and we have more than we can imagine, we have got thousands of it because it is per-use; once you wear them and you come out, that’s the end of it, the whole thing is trashed, you cannot use them again, so it’s one use and its per trip.

“We have what we consider very sufficient numbers when I checked last; we have well over a thousand as we speak,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

Concise News reports that the governor performed a “leg shake” with his deputy during their visit to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba amid coronavirus fears.

In a video shared on Twitter by Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on new media to the governor, Sanwo-Olu is seen performing the “leg shake”, a practice that has become customary since citizens have been advised to restrict touches.

UPDATE: The Incident Commander, The Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu just arrived … He is here to see for himself and show Lagosians and Nigerians that we are indeed ready and we have started … @ProfAkinAbayomi @LSMOH @thetundeajayi @gboyegaakosile @NCDCgov pic.twitter.com/kax8ba7aTq — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 1, 2020

Speaking at the facility after sessions of handwashing and inspection, Sanwo-Olu said: “A few people have given very wrong information as to what this place looks like.

“It’s a well put together infrastructure as against what has been wrongly reported and sent out on social media and even some print media.

“Even from the external component of the facility, we can see that it’s ready for eventualities and all of the things that we’re talking about.”