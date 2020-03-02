Bio-Resources Institute of Nigeria (BION) has discovered a potential treatment agent for Coronavirus infections (COVID-19).

This was disclosed by the BION President, Prof. Maurice Iwu who led a team of scientists in Abuja, on Monday to present the discovery to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonayya Onu, Minister of State (Science and Technology), Mohammed Abdullahi and Minister of State for Health, Dr Adeleke Mamora.

“I am here to formally brief you about our drug discovery project, which has led to the identification of a potential treatment agent for Coronavirus infections,” Iwu said.

Concise News reports that Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on February 28.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.

The 44-year-old Italian was confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 after series of tests were carried out by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.