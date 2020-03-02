Coronavirus: N-Power Publicizes Useful Information

The Nigerian government N-Power scheme has advised beneficiaries to always maintain personal hygiene to quell the threat posed by Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Concise News reports.
Health authorities in Africa’s most populous nation are trying to contain the new coronavirus after an Italian man who flew into Lagos from Milan, Italy was diagnosed with the disease last Thursday.
The patient who has since been isolated at a hospital in the Lagos is “clinically stable” and has not developed serious symptoms, according to health officials.
Nigeria is sub-Saharan Africa’s first country to register a case of the virus, which has claimed the lives of some 2,900 people and infected more than 86,000 worldwide, the vast majority in China where it originated late last year.
Dear Beneficiaries,
As you go out, please take care of your surroundings and wash your hands regularly.#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/CCZ9Br1u5B
— N-Power (@npower_ng) March 2, 2020
The official account of the Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the Nigerian government in a Twitter update on Monday told its beneficiaries to wash their hands “regularly” and “stay safe”.
Although the coronavirus is currently a disease with no cure against it, there has been some false information being disseminated regarding it.
