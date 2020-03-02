Coronavirus: Health Minister Provides Fresh Update On Patient In Lagos

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Monday said that the coronavirus index case in Lagos, southwestern part of the country, was responding very well to treatment at the infectious diseases hospital in Yaba.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the minister assured that all who had contacted the patient, both in Lagos and Ogun states, had tested positive to the virus.

As regards Plateau state, Ehanire said that all suspected cases in the north-central state were under close monitoring.

Concise News understands that the Plateau Ministry of Health had quarantined about 40 persons who had come in contact with a Chinese miner.

“We should all remain calm and avoid panic at this time,” the minister said.

“Everyone should regularly and thoroughly wash hands with soap or use alcohol-based sanitisers to disinfect their hands, maintain one-metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. This is called social distancing.

“Make sure you and the people around you follow good respiratory hygiene, which means covering your mouth and your nose with a handkerchief or tissue when you cough or sneeze, or if you do not have any of those immediately at hand, cough and sneeze into your bent elbow; immediately dispose of used tissue after use.”