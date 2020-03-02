Coronavirus: FIFA President Speaks On Disease Affecting Upcoming Football Friendlies

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has suggested that the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could affect the upcoming international friendlies at the end of March.

Concise News reports that Serie A has been thrown into chaos as the disease has rapidly spread throughout the north of the country, with two weekend’s worth of games either played or postponed.

Infantino spoke to Sky Sport News about the situation, with national teams due to have friendlies at the end of this month.

“I can’t rule anything out. We don’t have to panic and personally I’m not worried, but we have to examine the situation carefully,” Infantino told the press.

“We have to avoid excessive reactions. I hope it won’t go in the direction of cancelling competitions, it would be difficult to issue a general ban because the situation is different from country to country.

“People’s health is much more important than any football game. Health is more important than anything, and that’s why we must remain vigilant and hope that the epidemic will not spread.”

There has been over 1,000 reported cases of the disease in Italy, with the number rising by the day.