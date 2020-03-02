Coronavirus: FG Gives Update On Four Chinese Quarantined In Plateau

The Federal Government has said that the four Chinese nationals quarantined in Plateau state have tested negative to Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this during a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister said: “None of these cases have any symptoms” and that they have all “been tested at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reference laboratory and they are all negative for coronavirus infection.”

Ehanire added that the state has placed them under supervised isolation for 14 days.

The Plateau state government had reported four suspected cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and placed the individuals on quarantine.

State Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang, revealed that the Chinese work in a mining site in Wase.

He told Channels Television that they flew into Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Wednesday, February 26.

“The situation right now is that they have been isolated,” Manjang said.

“The three of them came in through Abuja and once we heard that, the Commissioner for Health had to take a proactive measure to send a medical team to Wase to go and investigate.”

Manjang urged the people of the state to remain calm and go about their businesses.

“The problem that we have is that there is a tendency for people to think that investigation or quarantine, as the case may be, means that there is an outbreak of the virus,” he said.

“As far as Plateau case is concerned, there has been no known case of this virus on the Plateau; we just took proactive measures to make sure that we place them (the Chinese nationals) under investigation and that will take 14 days.”