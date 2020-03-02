One of the strongest critics of Buhari-led administration Femi Fani-Kayode has berated the president for not addressing the citizens through a broadcast, since Nigeria recorded Coronavirus case.

Concise News reports that Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Healt has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on February 28.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.

While many had expected an address from the president, he, in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, asked Nigerians not to panic.

Expressing sadness over the confirmation of the virus in Lagos state, the president commended the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies for quickly detecting, diagnosing and isolating the patient, quickly.

However, Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, said if it were cows that were affected, Buhari would have done a national broadcast by now.

The former aviation minister added that the president would have declared the disease greatest tragedy in world history.

“If cows had been the ones affected by #coronavirus &were dying all over the world Buhari would have done a national broadcast by now &told us that what we are facing is the greatest tragedy in world history.Which type of leader puts the lives of cows before that of human beings?” Fani-Kayode tweeted.