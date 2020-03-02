Former chocolate city act, Brymo has announced that he would be releasing his seventh studio album dubbed “Yellow” On April 1, this year.

Concise News reports that Brymo made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday.

He wrote “Final vocals were laid for my new album “Yellow” earlier today.. album in stores on The 1st of April 2020…”

Final vocals were laid for my new album “Yellow” earlier today.. album in stores on The 1st of April 2020… — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) March 1, 2020

Brymo released his debut studio album Brymstone, in 2007, his second studio album “The Son Of a Kapenta” was released in 2012; and was supported by two singles; “Ara” and “Good Morning”.

His third studio album “Merchants, Dealers & Slaves” was released on 20 October 2013.

In October 2014, Brymo released his fourth studio album “Tabula Rasa” . On 8 December 2015, the singer released an eight-track compilation album titled “Trance”.

Brymo released his fifth studio album “Klĭtôrĭs” on 9 May 2016.

Meanwhile, the singer who has remained in a space of his own over the years, in 2018, stirred reactions on Twitter, when he said he was the greatest artiste of his time