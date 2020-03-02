Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Tells Supreme Court To Nullify Uzodinma's Election

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Supreme Court to nullify the election of Hope Uzodinma as Imo Governor and order a fresh governorship election in the State.

In a broadcast via Radio Biafra on Sunday, Kanu told the apex court to respect the wishes of the people by ordering a fresh election in the state or reinstate Emeka Ihedioha as the governor.

The IPOB leader added that nothing short of a new judgement or a reversal would be acceptable by the people.

“No matter what their plan is, Imo (Supreme Court ) judgment must not stand. We are warning the whole world, I do not know who Emeka Ihedioha is; frankly speaking, I do not care, but what happens in Imo affects everybody. It must not be allowed to stand to avoid disaster and chaos.”

According to Kanu, who has been broadcasting from abroad, the Federal Government wants to use governor Uzodinma to perfect its secret plans in the state.

“It is very clear why they are not looking for any other place in Biafra land, but Owerri,” Kanu added.

“What they wish to occupy Owerri for is spiritual. Those of you who are blind in spirit cannot see that the caliphate needs Owerri very much, they believe they can strangle us.

“Bayelsa is not important to them, what they are looking for is Imo. I do not want people to be led astray by the judgment that was obtained in Bayelsa case.”