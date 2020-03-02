Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Announces ‘Emergency’ Broadcast

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will address “Biafrans” on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

The pro-Biafra leader is ramping up diplomatic outreach that will compel a Biafran Referendum.

The customary broadcast is slated for 6 am ‘Biafraland Time’ tomorrow.

It is basically targeted at ‘Biafrans’ in all the nooks and crannies of the globe.

I will be making an emergency broadcast tomorrow morning. Join via Radio Biafra FB, FM, App, satellite and online. Date:

03/03/2020 Time:

6:00 AM Biafraland Time — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) March 2, 2020

In a tweet on Kanu’s unverified Twitter handle on Monday, the controversial political activist made the announcement.

IPOB movement believes an independent region will resolve the issue of the marginalization of the Igbos. They also want to bring the non-Igbo, oil-rich Niger Delta into the breakaway state. They insist it was part of the ‘original Biafra’.

Meanwhile, over the years the Nigerian government has always ruled out the possibility of the country’s fragmentation.

Biafra Group Rejects Community Policing Plan, Slams Southeast Governors

In a related news, the Biafra Nations Youth League has faulted Southeast governors as they reject a plan for community policing in the region.

The plan which was proposed by the Inspector General of Police was rejected by the group who lamented the southeast governors’ decision to exclude the opinion of other Igbo socio-cultural groups.

Addressing newsmen in Imo State, the group’s national leader, Princewill Chimezie Richard stated that “The Governors are not our leaders, they were elected and can be voted out in next election, the leaders of Igboland and the entire east falls with the organizations because these groups communicate directly with the masses.