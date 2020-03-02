Benue Governor Ortom Congratulates Pastor Adeboye At 78

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has congratulated the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye as he clocks 78 years.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom described Pastor Adeboye as a true spiritual father whose selfless service and guidance in the Lord’s vineyard have won millions of souls for God.

“The RCCG General Overseer has demonstrated uncommon humility and the love of God through his teaching, preaching and lifestyle.

“The Governor prays for sustained good health and strength to enable the renowned man of God to do more for the church and humanity in general,” the statement read in part.