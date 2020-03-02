Apologise For Disgracing Me, Kemi Olunloyo Tells Davido

Controversial journalist kemi Olunloyo has again attacked singer and DMW boss Davido, asking him to apologise for Disgracing her on social media.

Concise News reports that Olunloyo said this while reacting to a screenshot of Davido’s recent tweet shared by Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham.

Davido had written, “Make that call . Send that text. Forgive that person . Tell them you miss them. Let go of that Grudge . Show more kindness . Dont take it for granted because tomorrow isnt promised.”

Replying to Abraham’s post, Olunloyo asked the “Risky ” crooner to practice what he preaches.

She wrote “Nonsense, Davido take the lead, apologise for disgracing me on social media, degrading my news brand”

Recall that in October, last year, Olunloyo claimed that the singer sexually harassed her the day his son was born.

Davido had announced the birth of his son, David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr, in the early hours of Sunday, October 20.

Hours after the announcement, Olunloyo took to her Twitter handle to share screenshots of some tweets, which she captioned “Davido’s son arrived the day he sexually harassed me.”

One of the screenshots she shared read: “Old ass woman needs some… I can tell it’s been a while, you’re quite rusty down there! needs some oiling.”