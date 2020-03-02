Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has said that 60% of married men are bisexual, while stylishly mocking women who pray for them to change.

Dikeh said this in an Instagram post where she posed a question to her followers, asking what they would do if they found out their partners were bisexuals.

Taking swipes at followers who respond by saying “God forbid”, the mother of one reminded them that there are many gays out there who are married.

She wrote “You wakeup one day and you discover you are married to a BISEXUAL Man.. WHAT WOULD YOU DO? I WALKED OUT…

“For those of you who says GODFORBID well I hope you know that 60% of the men you/WE marry SLEEP WITH MEN..Or y’all still casting and binding FOR CHANGE”

In the comment section, a follower asked if she was bisexual too and guess the actress’ response, she said “I heard so too”

Just recently, her ally and cross-dresser, Bobrisky stated that many homes in Nigeria will be broken if the country should legalize same sex marriage.

The cross-dresser tweeted: “But wait o! If Nigerian government approved same sex marriage today, I swear many homes go break. Many of theses guys are bisexual, forget this propose thing”.

Promising not to expose those he knows who are bisexuals, Bobrisky advised them to live their life and not castigate anyone.

“Nigerians are hypocrites. We know them but because we are mature we won’t cast anybody. Just do your thing and don’t castigate no one. Live your life and stay out of trouble. PERIOD”, he added