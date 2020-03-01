Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Teddy A seems less concerned about opinions of critics, as he says their approval of his actions do not count.

Without directing his post at anyone or stating the event that led to that, Teddy A said in as much as the critics aren’t God, their opinions really do not count.

Sharing a photo of his on Instagram, the reality star wrote “If their name isn’t God, their opinion doesn’t matter and their approval isn’t needed. Do what makes you happy! ”

Meanwhile, Teddy A was recently in the news, after an Instagram blogger, Cutie_julls published a report that he beats his wife Bambam.

“It’s very true that Teddy A beats Bambam. It’s also very very worrying. Guys, 2020 new year resolutions, please don’t marry a man or a woman who abuses you just to prove a point to people you don’t even know.

“Beating was before wedding. and chances it that it won’t come back after Bambam delivers her baby is only in God’s hands. You can be rude etc to me but it doesn’t change the fact that we need to keep Bambam in our prayers”

Addressing the claims, Bambam, in a video warned the blogger to desist from spreading fake new about her marriage.

“My baby has never and would never hit me • We frown at domestic violence and would get to the bottom of these lies and deliberate attempts at defaming our character as a couple.”

#saynotodomesticviolence” she captioned the video.