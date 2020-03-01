The Nollywood movie industry has lost a veteran Kayode Odumosu better known as Pa Kasunmu who died after battling a brief illness.

The news of Pa Kasunmu’s death was announced on Instagram by actress Foluke Daramola-Salako

The actor was said to have died around 12pm on Sunday, March 1.

She wrote: “Our model veteran actor Pa kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow. It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model actor Pa Kasunmu, has given up the ghost after a brief illness.

“The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost. We will keep you updated with further information on this.”

Pa Kasumu was aged 67.

The actor battled partial stroke for over nine years, before his demise.

In a recent interview, Pa Kasunmu described his ill-health as spiritual.

He had said: “The doctors are just saying their own. They said I had a partial stroke. It affected my left side and to some extent, my sight.

“My wife and children have been taking care of me. The sickness started a long time ago. But I had the partial stroke nine years ago.”