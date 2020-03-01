Shoot Your Shot, Says Nkechi Blessing As She Names Specs 

After news of her relationship crash hit the social media community, it appears Nollywood screen goddess Nkechi Blessing is ready for love again.

Concise News reports that rumours sprang up after Blessing’s boyfriend, Michael Adeyemi posted about his single status online.

The mother of one, known for flaunting her man on social media had recently said she would not stop doing that, despite receiving backlashes from critics.

But speaking with Inside Nollywood, the curvy actress confirmed that she is now single.

Blessing said “I miss my bed. Please, is there anybody crushing on me? You must be tall, dark and handsome with six packs. You don’t have to be rich; I am not materialistic. Shoot your shot!”

Also speaking on how she has been dealing with cyber bullies, she said “I’m always ready for cyber bullies and I won’t let them tear me down. Negativities on social media don’t get at me because I am always prepared. I’m always ready to fight back. I give it back to them hot, hot.”