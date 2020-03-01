Real Madrid vs Barcelona: ‘We’re Not Listening To What’s Being Said’ – Zidane

As they prepare to face Barcelona on Sunday in the El Clásico, Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has said that his team is not listening to what is being said outside as a result of their recent struggles.

Concise News reports that Real are currently second on the La Liga log, despite competing with a Barca side not at their best themselves.

“It’s a delicate moment because we’ve not won in our stadium for three games now,” Zidane said in his pre-match press conference, referring to the City loss, the Celta Vigo draw and the Real Sociedad Copa del Rey exit.

“But those that know football know that these things can happen.

“We need positive support.

“We’re not listening to what is being said, we need our fans with us from the first minute to the last.

“I understand that people can be annoyed, but we need our fans and we’re going to give everything.

“Everyone can criticise and this is what the media do.

“We lost two games and I’m going to get criticised.

“I’ve already said that, it’s nothing new.

“What I have to do is keep going.

“I have my players, that are the best, and we’re going to try to get out of this delicate moment going forward.”