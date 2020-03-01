Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Setien Says El Clásico ‘Key’ For Zidane’s Men

Barcelona Head Coach, Quique Setien has proclaimed that Sunday’s El Clásico is “key” for arch-rivals, Real Madrid as the two sides meet in the top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Concise News reports that Barca hold a two-point advantage over Real in the la Liga, and that gap could extend to five should they win in the Spanish capital.

“The past counts for nothing now, as every match is different,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“This is an important game for us for the lead we can take in the table.

“It’s maybe not decisive, game for them, but it’s more important for them than it is for us because if we win then we’ll go five points clear.

“I know it will be an even game which will have alternatives.

“It will be like what Clasicos are usually like.

“Until now, I’d always watched these games from the sofa or the stands.

“It has a tremendous emotional component for a lot of people.

“We all want to win for our team and play well.

“These are very special games.”

This will be Setien’s maiden Clasico as Barcelona chief trainer and it comes away.

“It’s always dangerous at their home, where they play,” he said.

“When the game starts, everything will be forgotten.

“You know what you’re going to get from Barcelona or Real Madrid and you think about playing and doing the best possible.

“When it starts, everything is in the hands of the players.

“That added tension comes with the situation, which I don’t think has as much of an influence.

“I’d be much happier for the fans than myself if we win.

“I know the responsibility that we have, not only in this game.

“Let’s hope we can get a win for our fans because it brings you closer to the goal of winning the league.”

The match will be played at 9:00 pm (Nigerian time) tonight.