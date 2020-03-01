Ace entertainer Charly Boy has said that majority of Nigerian pastors are fake because they are only after the financial benefits they get from youths.

Charly Boy who recently teamed up with rapper Falz the Bad guy in the production of a song taking swipes at fake pastors, said this in an interview with Goldmyne.

According to him, religious is one of the problems Nigeria is facing and he would soon be calling out few of those pastors who are fke.

The “Our Mumu Don Do” convener also believes that miracles do not happen these days except the ones people create for themselves.

“Yeah, I will soon start calling their names. I’ve called a few names because religion is part of our problem. They have turned the mind of young people to something else,” he exclaimed.

“They make the youth believe they can get something out of nothing. No miracle happens these days again. The only miracle that happens is the one you create for yourself.

“That is why I hate these fake pastors. That is not to say that all of them are fake. But if you had a hundred pastors in Nigeria, 95/96 of them are all fake.

“They’re after their pockets and capitalize on people’s poverty, poverty, insecurities, paranoia. I’ve been to a lot of churches and it’s so sad to notice that the congregation almost takes their pastors as their God.

“That is crazy. You can imagine a pastor shaking his leg and visas are falling off his shoe. This is a war against fake pastors. I’ll start to call their names.”

Oputa, who earlier said he’ll be boycotting street protests, added that his forthcoming project will still convey messages on matters of social importance.

“I can’t be singing about boobs and nyash. I sing about things that piss me off. I’m singing about people’s frustration, my frustrations,” he added.

“I sing about the fact that Nigeria is sliding deeper into the abyss because of our inactions. I can’t sing about love either because we don’t even have love for one another.”