Ondo: Mimiko’s Former Deputy Oluboyo Defects To APC

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lasisi Oluboyo, on Saturday defected from Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News understands that Oluboyo was said to have moved as part of the agreement that his emoluments as ex-deputy will be paid.

Oluboyo served during the administration of the erstwhile governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko. He became deputy governor after Ali Olanusi was impeached in 2015.

Also, some chieftains of the PDP decamped to the APC at the mega rally organised by the APC in the state to mark Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s 3rd anniversary in office.

The PDP decampees were led by the party’s pioneer chairman in the State, Col Samuel Awodeyi (rtd), former chairman of the state’s Local Government Service Commission, Chief Olabisi Johnson, one-time commissioner in the state, Taye Akinyele, six former council chairmen, as well as other leaders.

Receiving them into the APC fold, the state chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin, disclosed that the former deputy Governor and the PDP leaders, by his records, were bringing on board about 10, 000 across the 18 local government areas of the State.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Chief Olabisi Johnson who was a close ally of the late governor, Olusegun Agagu, emphasized the need to work hand in glove with Governor Akeredolu for his reelection bid.

“We have been in politics for a long time, Aketi is one leader whose honesty is not in doubt and we believe strongly that we owe the people of Ondo State a duty to support and strengthen him to move the state.

“We have all witnessed and seen his unprecedented infrastructural development in the state; the massive road construction as well as the strengthening of the health sector and even the agricultural sector.

“With our departure from the PDP, I can assure you that it is over for the party in Ondo because we are poised to work assiduously to return Aketi to Alagbaka Government House”, he said.

Receiving the defectors to the APC, Governor Akeredolu assured Oluboyo and the former PDP chieftains of enough space for them to reach their destined heights.

“Here in our party the APC, we do not discriminate against new members. As a testimony, both the number two and three, that is, the Deputy Governor and the speaker were not originally members of the APC. But here they are today. It is possible for all those who are coming on board to reach their heights destined by God and no man can stop it”, he said.