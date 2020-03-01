Ohanaeze Youths Raise Alarm Over Plot Against Southeast Governors

Ohanaeze Ndgibo Youth Council, OYC, has said that there is a plot to overthrow the governors of the Southeast region of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the President General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and the Secretary-General, Okwu Nnabuike.

The group accused the Ohanaeze Ndgibo of plotting against the governors in favour of an opposition presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

According to the group, the first step would begin with protests across various government houses ahead of the Supreme Court judgment on the Imo State gubernatorial election.

They urged governors of the various Southeast states to deploy enough security against any form of rebellion.

“We will no longer tolerate further distraction from any Igbo leader against the South East Governors Forum, who are working cordially with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to attract huge projects for the zone.

“No form of blackmail from any quarter will derail the South East Governors. We, therefore, placed sanctions on the Igbo leaders who sponsoring verbal assault on the Governors”, the statement added.