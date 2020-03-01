Nigerian Professor Discovers Cure For Lassa Fever, Coronavirus

Nigerian Professor, Maduike Ezeibe has said that he has discovered a cure for the deadly diseases known as Lassa fever and coronavirus.

Nigeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Thursday after an Italian man flew into the country on a business meeting.

He has since been kept at a medical facility in Yaba, Lagos, which was built to deal with such cases.

Prior to the virus making its way into Nigeria, the government had promised the sum of N36 million to whoever finds a cure to the virus.

Professor of Virology at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), has now given a chemical equation of the therapy as (AI4(SiO4)3+3Mg2SiO4-2AI2Mg3(SiO4)3) which he says will help against Lassa fever and coronavirus.

He said, “Electrostatic attraction would make electrically charged medicines mop pathogens which have opposite charges, is a known scientific fact and that viruses and abnormal (infected /tumor) cells are electrically charged is now known.

”Covid-19 virus and Lassa fever virus (DNA viruses) are negatively charged . Small sizes of viruses enable them infect cells, inaccessible to big molecules. So, existing antiviral medicines need immunity to complement their effects but some viruses cause immune deficiency.

“As a silicate, AMS also normalises immunity and as a stabilizing agent it enhances efficacy of antimicrobials to achieve effective treatment secondary infections.

“Effective treatment of secondary infections would cure any viral /abnormal cell diseases including Covid -19 and Lassa fever “