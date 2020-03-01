Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, March 1, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The government of Lagos state has dismissed insinuations that the coronavirus patient in the country tried to escape from the Lagos Mainland Hospital. “I have spoken to him myself, he is doing very well, he is comfortable; he was comfortable yesterday and he is comfortable today,” commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said Saturday as he gave update on the condition of the patient.

The government of Plateau state, north-central Nigeria, has quarantined three Chinese nationals in the Wase town of the state for suspected case of the novel coronavirus. Commissioner for Information in Plateau, Dan Manjang, revealed that the three Chinese work in a mining site in Wase.

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday ordered the replacement of all security officials involved in the release of 295 petroleum tankers smuggled into Nigeria. The president, according to a statement from the presidency, decried that the trucks were released without due authorisation. It was learned that the smuggled petroleum tankers were freed on Monday last week by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting Nigeria’s borders.

The Dangote Group has announced that its $2 billion Granulated Urea Fertiliser plant at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, would begin operation in May, 2020. The Granulated Urea Fertiliser plant is the biggest in the world. The company’s president and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, made this known Saturday when he led the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, on a tour of the Dangote Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertiliser projects.

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said that private jets belonging to loan defaulters would be seized. Speaking during a visit to the Dangote Fertilizer and Refinery Project in Lagos, Emefiele lamented the loan in the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria being owed by Nigerians. He revealed the eagerness of banks to support enterpreneurs “but they need credible people that can come in and borrow money and pay”.

The Nigerian government has warned vendors of face mask and sanitizers of risking jail term if they increase prices of the products. Since Nigeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus, it has been reported that the prices of face mask and sanitizers which are preventive measures have gone up. This practice has now been warned against by Babatunde Iruekera who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The United States Saturday reported its first death from the new coronavirus. It was learned that the man, who died in the north-west state of Washington, was in his 50s with underlying health conditions. Local health said the man had not travelled to any high-risk areas.

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has said that coronavirus has no place in Nigeria. The clergyman stated this while addressing his congregation during his church’s monthly vigil in Abuja. According to Enenche, the virus would depart from Nigeria just as it came in and that the country would celebrate next month.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says some people are taking advantage of the spread of the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, to steal money. The WHO said that the strategy of these fraudsters includes posing as WHO representatives to solicit money or information from unsuspecting members of the public. Making this known on its website, the health body listed suspicious behaviours to include asking for login information and sending unsolicited email attachments.

Liverpool’s dream of ending the Premier League season undefeated ended Saturday evening with a stunning 3-0 loss at Watford. Watford, who began the day in 19th place, went in front through Ismaila Sarr in the 54th minute. The same player doubled the lead of the Premier League strugglers in the 60th minute, before captain Troy Deeney added a third in a delicious second-half display from the hosts.

