Nigeria Doing Better In Fight Against Coronavirus Than US, UK – Joe Abah

Dr. Joe Abah has said that Nigeria is doing better than the US and the UK in the fight against coronavirus as witnessed during his recent trips across different airports in the world.

The Nigerian barrister who compared the level of preparedness in foreign airports to that which he witnessed at the Abuja airport commended Nigeria for the measures put in place.

He wrote:

“In the last 2 weeks, I have used the Abuja International Airport twice, London Heathrow Airport four times and Washington Dulles Airport twice. I also used the London Underground trains twice. I only saw precautionary preventive efforts against #COVID19 was in Nigeria.

“Traveling out of Abuja Airport, you are screened by a thermal imaging machine, which you may not notice. Coming back into Abuja, you are given a form to fill while still in the plane. The form collects your contact details, where you’ve been and your recent health status.

“When you land, a health worker checks that you fully completed the form. If you didn’t, you are pulled aside and made to fill it. Once you pass the heath worker, there are signs asking whether you have been to China recently. Another health worker is watching the thermal images.

“At Immigration, all the Immigration, DSS and FAAN officials are all wearing face masks. There was nothing of such at Heathrow. At Dulles, an Immigration officer only asked me when last I visited China and took my finger prints. I was the one that asked for a hand sanitiser.

“Having been at airports in “saner climes” where there were no visible screenings and in packed London Underground trains where every sneeze is viewed suspiciously, I am encouraged by the efforts that @NCDCgov and @Fmohnigeria are making to protect us all. Good morning.

“Nigerians are unique. Because we are screening for #COVID19, screening is ineffective ba? Our handling of Ebola was recognized as world class. If I had reported that UK and USA were screening but Nigeria wasn’t, what do you think Nigerians would have said? Ideas below please”.