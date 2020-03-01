Edwin Ezeonu, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu has described their daughter’s recent wedding ceremony as a movie shoot.

Concise News reports that their daughter got married to her heart throb two weeks ago, in a glamorous setting in the eastern part of Nigeria.

Surprisingly, Ezeonu claimed he was not informed of their daughter’s wedding, saying it was a taboo for Ngozi to give out Ogechukwu without his consent.

Speaking in an interview with Inside Nollywood, he said “I’m a real son of the soil in Igboland and I am knowledgeable enough about Igbo traditional marriage.

“In Anambra State where I come from, a woman does not and has no right whatsoever to give out a fellow woman’s hand in marriage. It is abomination and taboo. As such, Ngozi Denis Ikpelue has no legitimate right and authority to give out my daughter, Ogechukwu’s hand in marriage.

“As long as I am concerned and also the entire family of Ezeonu and his kindred are concerned, Ogechukwu is not married. What happened in Asaba, Delta State on February 15, 2020 was a movie shoot!” he said.

Speaking on his crashed marriage with Ngozi in 2013, Ezeonu: “I came back home one day from work and met an empty house, without any prior notice. As I got home that fateful day, my landlady told me that Ngozi had packed out of the house, taking the children along with her. Few weeks before that, I had insinuated that she was putting up a new apartment. I summoned her and warned her against dividing the family. But she never listened.

Also warning the actress to stop using his surname, he said “I gave Ngozi all the supports and encouragements she needed to boost her career as a seasoned actress, yet she never valued all my efforts. She also never contributed a dime to the upkeep of the house and wellbeing of the children. Even after they left, I still catered for my kids: school fees, foodstuff and all. I’m devastated that my only daughter would do this to me. Ngozi should also desist from using my surname. We are divorced.”