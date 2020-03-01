Popular blogger and former model, Linda Ikeji has revealed that she cannot wait to welcome another child, describing pregnancy journey as the best thing ever.

Concise News reports that Ikeji said this while announcing the arrival of her sister Laura’s new baby girl who she welcomed on Friday, February 28.

In an Instagram post where the blogger shared photo of Laura’s baby girl, she wrote “I’m an aunty again! . My sister @lauraikeji has welcomed her daughter, Laurel Kanu. So happy! . Massive congratulations to her and her husband and us.

“I swear, I can’t wait to go through this journey again. It’s the best thing ever! . God answer all our prayers. I can’t wait to meet Laurel

Recall that Ikeji came under heavy criticism after she revealed she was pregnant outside wedlock.

She even faced heavier criticism after she revealed she would not marry her baby daddy, Sholaye Jeremi.

The wealthy blogger had revealed how their relationship started and how the man dumped her after impregnating her.