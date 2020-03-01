Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today March 1st, 2020

All the five Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) staffs kidnapped along the Obajana-Kabba road, over a week ago have been released, the Kogi State Police Command has confirmed.

Also released were all the five personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) that were kidnapped around Ajegwu, along the Ayingba.

The police command, in a statement last Tuesday, stated that all the Kidnapped victims were hale and hearty and have reunited with their families.

Impeachment Of Achuba As Kogi Deputy Governor Illegal – Court

The impeachment of Simon Achuba as deputy governor of Kogi state in October 2019 was illegal, according to a State Hugh Court in Lokoja.

The presiding judge, Justice John Olorunfemi, ruled last Thursday that Achuba’s removal from office by the State House of Assembly was a violation of the 1999 Constitution.

The court, which also ruled that the nomination of Edward Onoja as the deputy governor did not follow due process, said the action of the Kogi Assembly was a constitutional coup.

