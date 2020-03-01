Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Sunday, March 1 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest Coronavirus news for today Sunday, March 1, 2020, on Concise News.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says some people are taking advantage of the spread of the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, to steal money.

The WHO said that the strategy of these fraudsters includes posing as WHO representatives to solicit money or information from unsuspecting members of the public.

Making this known on its website, the health body listed suspicious behaviours to include asking for login information and sending unsolicited email attachments.

The United States Saturday reported its first death from the new coronavirus.

It was learned that the man, who died in the north-west state of Washington, was in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

Local health said the man had not travelled to any high-risk areas.

Officials said they were expanding travel restrictions on Iran and urged Americans to avoid hard-hit parts of Italy and South Korea.

The government of Lagos state has dismissed insinuations that the coronavirus patient in the country tried to escape from the Lagos Mainland Hospital.

“I have spoken to him myself, he is doing very well, he is comfortable; he was comfortable yesterday and he is comfortable today,” commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said Saturday as he gave update on the condition of the patient.

He noted that the patient was initially kept in a single isolation room for his privacy when he was brought in because part of the facilities at the Mainland Hospital were being renovated.

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center has said that coronavirus has no place in Nigeria.

The clergyman stated this while addressing his congregation during his church’s monthly vigil in Abuja.

According to Enenche, the virus would depart from Nigeria just as it came in and that the country would celebrate next month.

He said: “Coronavirus has no place in this nation, its dead as it came so shall it depart. It shall not stay in this nation or the world, I declare its dead in Jesus name.

“I declare by the mantle of God on my life this nation is matching into celebration in the month of march.”

That’s all for today on the latest Coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.