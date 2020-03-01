Home » Latest Benue State News Online Today

March 01, 2020
Benue is located in Nigeria’s north-central sub-region/File Photo

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Sunday, March 1st, 2020, on Concise News.

Here are the latest Benue news headlines

Benue Govt Arrests 400 Herdsmen, Seizes 600 Cows

400  herdsmen and 600 cows have been arrested and detained by the Benue State Government for contravening the state’s anti-open grazing law.

Governor Samuel Ortom made this known on Friday while inspecting the impounded cows at the quarantine unit of the state Ministry of Agriculture.

Ortom said enforcement of the ranching law by the livestock guards would continue to enable those who wish to do livestock business to comply with its provisions. Read more here.

Coronavirus: Benue State Govt Opens Quarantine Centre

The Benue State government has opened a coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine centre and also set up an “Emergency Response Committee” to monitor and coordinate its response.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

According to the statement, the treatment centre and the quarantine unit were at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Benue State online news headlines. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.

