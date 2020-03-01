Lampard Gives Update on Tammy Abraham’s Injury

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has giving an update on the injury suffered by the club’s striker Tammy Abraham who missed their last game.

Chelsea dropped points against Bournemouth in an English Premier League clash that ended 2-2 thanks to a late goal from Marcos Alonso.

The club now risk standing one point above fifth placed Manchester United who will be hoping to win against Everton on Sunday.

Giving an update, Lampard revealed that the 22-year old is currently in Barcelona to see a specialist on his injury.

“Tammy Abraham went to Barcelona, to have a look at his ankle for some more advice on it,” Lampard was quoted by Metro UK as telling reporters after Chelsea’s draw with Bournemouth.

“I’m hoping it’s not a long-term injury, but I can’t tell you if he’ll be ready for Tuesday or Saturday matches.”