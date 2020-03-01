 Kneeling To Propose: To Large Extent, My Father Is Right- Yul Edochie

Yul, son of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has said that even though there is no big deal in kneeling during marriage proposal, his father is somewhat right.

In a recent chat, Edochie who said he believes so much in Africa culture, said Nigerians are only emulating the whites and they are not being original.

The veteran said “Any young man who gets down on his knees to propose to a girl is not just an idiot, he is a bloody fool, a compound buffoon. We try to copy white people.

“I believe in the sancrosanctity of our culture, the essence and the core of our culture. The white man knees down to propose to a girl. You know what it means, the girl takes over the family. This is why whenever you disagree with a wife oversea, you are kicked out and your wife takes the house.

In an interview with Pulse, Yul said kneeling down is a foreign culture, which doesn’t guarantee a long lasting marriage.

He said, “To a large extent, the man is right. You know, it’s not our culture. It is foreign for people to kneel. But it is really no big deal. It is not that serious. Whether you kneel down to propose or lie down to propose, it doesn’t change anything. A woman who is going to leave you would leave you. The woman who doesn’t respect you would not respect you and the one who loves you and respects you will be with you whether you kneel or you lie or you fly”.

Asked if he knelt for his wife when he proposed to her he said, “I didn’t kneel because… well I didn’t have to. My wife didn’t ask me to kneel for me to propose. We got married many years ago in 2004”.