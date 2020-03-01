Just like the saying that there are different strokes for different folks, curvy actress and one of the latest brides in Nollywood Anita Joseph has said frequent communication with her husband helps her control her sexual urge when he is not around.

Concise News reports that Joseph and her husband Michael Fisayo aka MC Fish, tied the knot on February 14, which happens to be Valentine’s day.

Speaking during an interview with Sun News, the mother of one who described sex as something spiritual said her husband fills her tank before he embarks on any journey.

“Haaaa, I control it o! We talk everyday, every morning, afternoon and night… So, I don’t yearn for sex that way. Before he travels, he makes sure he refills my tank. You know that type that will last for at least a week?”

Asked what attracted her to MC Fish, she said “What attracted me to my husband? He loves God, he’s a power dresser, he speaks well, makes me laugh, respects and adores me and above all, he enjoys my company.”

Also speaking on why she agreed to marry the comedian, Joseph said “You know, sometimes you just see someone and you know in your heart that God has settled this one. I was looking forward to it because we were so close; we think alike, behave alike and we love everything about us. When he brought it (the marriage proposal) up, I said why not? It was a beautiful one. Who again I for marry? He’s the best person to marry. So, I’d say yes over and over again.”