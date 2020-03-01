Everton vs Man United: ‘I’d Have Killed De Gea’ – Ex-Red Devils Captain

Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane has lashed out at goalkeeper David de Gea, describing him as “arrogant”.

Concise News reports that the Spanish shot-stopper was at fault for the goal conceded by United at Goodison Park on Sunday. And, Keane, a former servant of the giant club is not pleased at all.

“Whether I was a player or a manager, I’d have killed him,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“What is De Gea waiting for? It’s crazy.

“There’s almost a bit of arrogance to him. I would have lynched him at half time. There are no excuses.”

Solskjaer pleased with draw

Meanwhile, United Head Coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he was “pleased” to have come away with a point.

“In the first half I thought we were excellent after a very strange start. You shouldn’t be 1-0 down after that but that happens but I thought our reaction was great,” the Norwegian tactician stated.

“We played some fantastic football and we got to half time and we should have been leading but they threw everything at us.

“But still, we could have won it with the chances. We defended well second half with everything they threw at us in the box so I’m pleased with a point.”

The Red Devils’ next game sees them face Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday.