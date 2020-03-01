EPL Update: Why We Lost To Watford – Liverpool’s Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his players were not good enough after the Premier League leaders lost their unbeaten run to Watford on Saturday.

Concise News reports that Liverpool’s dream of ending the EPL season undefeated ended with a stunning 3-0 loss at The Hornets.

Watford, who began the day in 19th place, went in front through Ismaila Sarr in the 54th minute.

Sarr doubled the lead of the Premier League strugglers in the 60th minute, before captain Troy Deeney added a third in a delicious second-half display from the hosts.

Klopp’s men, who had won their past 18 EPL matches, failed to sparkle against a rampant Watford side who move out of the relegation zone as a result of the win.

“They did exactly what they wanted to do, we did not. That’s how football works,” the Liverpool boss said.

“You have to accept it, it’s not so easy, but it’s the proof we were not good enough. It’s always very difficult.

“If you win good, if you lose, try to do it in the right manner and do it like a man.”