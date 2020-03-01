EPL: Ighalo To Make First Manchester United Start Against Everton

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will be making his first English Premier League start for the club when they take on Everton on Sunday.

Ighalo who came on as a substitute in his first EPL game against Chelsea had his first start for the club when they beat Club Brugge 5-0 in the Europa League.

He has now been included in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Everton.

Confirmed United squad members:

David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Nathan Bishop, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo.

United could move one point behind 4th placed Chelsea if they beat Everton.

Chelsea dropped points after narrowly escaping a loss to Bournemouth in a game that ended 2-2 thanks to a late Marcos Alonso header.